Schoolcraft Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Schoolcraft Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises about 0.6% of Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAS. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 606.6% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 422.8% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

DFAS stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,420. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $62.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.22 and its 200-day moving average is $59.62.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

