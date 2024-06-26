Schoolcraft Capital LLC Acquires 8,529 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Schoolcraft Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 720,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,529 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for 6.2% of Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $26,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VeraBank N.A. boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 204,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,011,000 after purchasing an additional 10,347 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $426,000. Heritage Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares during the period. Finally, MB Generational Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $553,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.71. The stock had a trading volume of 426,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,528. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $30.80 and a twelve month high of $38.14.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

