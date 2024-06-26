Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Down 4.8%

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.64 and last traded at $7.68. Approximately 164,049 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 833,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.07.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SRRK. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Scholar Rock from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James began coverage on Scholar Rock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Scholar Rock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $632.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.61.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.11). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Scholar Rock news, General Counsel Junlin Ho sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $42,161.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 204,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,602.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Junlin Ho sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $42,161.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 204,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,602.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 9,458 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $84,932.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,631.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,468 shares of company stock valued at $147,883. Company insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Scholar Rock by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 479.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

