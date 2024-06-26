Sarasin & Partners LLP Reduces Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sarasin & Partners LLP reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 583,881 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,246 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 2.2% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Home Depot worth $223,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $245,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 39.1% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 13,219 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Home Depot by 33.2% during the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 14,029 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 7.5% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Home Depot by 300.3% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 8,371 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD traded down $12.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $338.32. 4,894,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,447,756. The company has a market cap of $335.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $337.91 and a 200 day moving average of $352.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on HD. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.46.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.