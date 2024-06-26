Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $3.67 Million Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Sarasin & Partners LLP lowered its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,111 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,964 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Quanta Services by 63.2% in the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 4,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth about $66,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 13.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth approximately $11,142,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PWR. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.85.

Quanta Services Trading Down 2.0 %

PWR traded down $5.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $267.64. 211,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,818. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $267.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.74 and a fifty-two week high of $286.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a PE ratio of 51.99 and a beta of 1.05.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.98%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.