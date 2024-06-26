Sarasin & Partners LLP Cuts Stock Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Sarasin & Partners LLP cut its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 93.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,726,312 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned about 0.10% of Aramark worth $8,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 141,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after buying an additional 27,522 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Aramark by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 368,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,268,000 after purchasing an additional 201,623 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Aramark by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 391,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 33,206 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Aramark by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,192,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,498,000 after purchasing an additional 546,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,477,000.

Several brokerages have commented on ARMK. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Aramark from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

Shares of ARMK stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.68. The stock had a trading volume of 176,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,926. Aramark has a 12-month low of $23.95 and a 12-month high of $34.25. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Aramark had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.97%.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

