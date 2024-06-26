Sarasin & Partners LLP Buys 328,539 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,251,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328,539 shares during the quarter. Otis Worldwide comprises 3.2% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $322,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OTIS traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $95.44. 530,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,021,572. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.82. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $100.84. The stock has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.04.

Otis Worldwide last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.44 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 45.09%.

Several research firms have weighed in on OTIS. Barclays raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Melius started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

In related news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $2,844,803.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.



Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

