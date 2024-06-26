Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $47.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 52.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on IOT. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Samsara currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.55.

NYSE IOT traded up $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.83. 1,403,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,853,388. Samsara has a 12 month low of $21.48 and a 12 month high of $42.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.30. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.66 and a beta of 1.51.

In related news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 277,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $8,013,737.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total value of $3,330,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,144. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 277,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $8,013,737.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,611,743 shares of company stock worth $55,349,046. Company insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth about $1,115,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 969,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,360,000 after acquiring an additional 79,773 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Samsara by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 34,679 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the third quarter worth $5,878,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

