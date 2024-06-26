Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Trading Down 0.7% Following Insider Selling

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.7% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $240.23 and last traded at $243.33. 1,473,260 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 6,866,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $245.06.

Specifically, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 942 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.32, for a total value of $228,265.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,154 shares in the company, valued at $5,368,357.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total transaction of $662,388.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.32, for a total transaction of $228,265.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,368,357.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 541,787 shares of company stock worth $149,773,683. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Salesforce from $323.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Salesforce from $335.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Salesforce from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.79.

Salesforce Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Salesforce by 186.7% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

