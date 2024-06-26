Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target Raised to $204.00 at Citigroup

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $165.00 to $204.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on RCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.13.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on RCL

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of RCL stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $159.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,064,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,517. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.92. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a one year low of $78.35 and a one year high of $161.68. The firm has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.44. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total value of $6,981,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,017 shares in the company, valued at $21,365,763.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total value of $6,981,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,017 shares in the company, valued at $21,365,763.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $1,404,391.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,356,705.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,884 shares of company stock valued at $22,052,985. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,596,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,203,000 after buying an additional 286,868 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,409,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,143,000 after purchasing an additional 132,079 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,251,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 760,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,534,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 639,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,789,000 after purchasing an additional 85,545 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.