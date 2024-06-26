Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.88% from the company’s current price.

RCL has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.31.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RCL

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 4.0 %

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $160.73 on Monday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1-year low of $78.35 and a 1-year high of $161.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.44. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $3,015,152.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,117 shares in the company, valued at $27,576,853.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $1,404,391.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,356,705.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $3,015,152.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,576,853.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,884 shares of company stock worth $22,052,985 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,596,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,203,000 after acquiring an additional 286,868 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,409,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,143,000 after acquiring an additional 132,079 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,251,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 760,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,534,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 639,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,789,000 after buying an additional 85,545 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.