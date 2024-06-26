Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $464.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $469.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $432.00.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $419.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $423.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $447.98. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $385.27 and a 1 year high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.46. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The firm had revenue of $552.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 16.17 EPS for the current year.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.71, for a total value of $999,186.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,587.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.71, for a total value of $999,186.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,587.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 4,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.48, for a total value of $1,870,897.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,485 shares in the company, valued at $640,747.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,419 shares of company stock worth $11,735,373 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,396,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $610,515,000 after buying an additional 698,611 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $47,977,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $45,288,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,008,000 after acquiring an additional 88,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 503,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,146,000 after acquiring an additional 66,986 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

