Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Price Reaches $3,778.17 on Top Exchanges

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. In the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. Rocket Pool ETH has a market cap of $1.92 billion and $4.73 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be bought for $3,778.17 or 0.06121084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rocket Pool ETH Token Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 507,908 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 507,944.39228053. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 3,696.56214201 USD and is down -2.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $12,808,545.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

