Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Trading Up 4.5%

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.05 and last traded at $37.03. Approximately 3,580,691 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 7,775,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.43.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RBLX. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Roth Capital cut shares of Roblox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.14.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. Roblox had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 1,110.40%. The firm had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $127,309.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 98,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,759.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,910 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $127,309.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 98,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,759.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 166,666 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $5,853,309.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,996,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 401,221 shares of company stock worth $14,252,675 over the last three months. 22.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 2.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 198,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,569,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,024,000. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 18,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

