RMR Wealth Builders Reduces Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

RMR Wealth Builders lessened its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $33,604,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $36,823,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded up $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.25. 2,147,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,739,118. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $111.27 and a 12-month high of $221.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.35. The company has a market cap of $61.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.45.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.09 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MPC. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $227.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.08.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

