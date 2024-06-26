RMR Wealth Builders Reduces Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

RMR Wealth Builders lessened its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE BSX traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $77.53. 6,238,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,323,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.81. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $48.35 and a 52-week high of $77.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.39%. Research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.70.

Get Our Latest Report on Boston Scientific

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,133,124.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,213.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $286,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,133,124.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,213.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,627 shares of company stock valued at $5,937,353 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.