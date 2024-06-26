RMR Wealth Builders Purchases 4,754 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at $454,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.8% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 26,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.7% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 86,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,938,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,238,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,531,000 after purchasing an additional 8,803 shares during the period. Finally, Sandhill Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Merck & Co., Inc. stock remained flat at $132.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,758,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,113,445. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.14 and a 12 month high of $134.63. The company has a market capitalization of $336.76 billion, a PE ratio of 147.73, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 342.22%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

