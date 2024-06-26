RMR Wealth Builders Invests $225,000 in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of XPO during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPO by 170.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of XPO during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XPO has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on XPO from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on XPO from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on XPO from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.70.

XPO Stock Performance

NYSE:XPO traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.79. 902,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,432,449. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.14. XPO, Inc. has a one year low of $51.64 and a one year high of $130.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.10.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. XPO had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. XPO’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at XPO

In other XPO news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $141,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,425,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,838,189.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $141,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,425,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,838,189.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total value of $195,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XPO Profile

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Featured Articles

