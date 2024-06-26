RMR Wealth Builders Has $384,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 785,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,564,000 after purchasing an additional 280,071 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 754,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,504.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 605,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,454,000 after purchasing an additional 582,503 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 342,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 325,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter.

VHT traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $268.65. 179,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,928. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $262.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.75. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $222.27 and a one year high of $271.53.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

