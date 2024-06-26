RMR Wealth Builders Has $278,000 Stock Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SIGI. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of SIGI stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.80. The stock had a trading volume of 272,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,312. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $89.78 and a one year high of $109.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.56.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.55). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SIGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.20.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

See Also

