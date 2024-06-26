RMR Wealth Builders Grows Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 76,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 26.7% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 18,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 9.8% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,929,000 after buying an additional 25,353 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 1.1% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.03.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.58. 11,712,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,101,064. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $64.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.76 and its 200 day moving average is $57.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 62.72%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

