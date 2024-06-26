Rise Gold (OTCMKTS:RYES) Trading 4.5% Higher

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES – Get Free Report) traded up 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 2,323 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 21,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.
Rise Gold Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.14.
About Rise Gold
Rise Gold Corp. explores for mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine property that comprises approximately 175 acres surface land and approximately 2,560 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley of Nevada County in northern California.
