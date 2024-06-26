Rigel Pharmaceuticals Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Thursday, June 27th (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, June 27th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Thursday, June 27th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIGL traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.84. 7,807,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,363,964. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.82 million, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $29.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.25 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rigel Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,367,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,864,000 after purchasing an additional 414,207 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,465,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after acquiring an additional 843,419 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,012,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 170.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 971,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 612,815 shares in the last quarter. 66.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company's commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test; and GAVRETO, a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer.

