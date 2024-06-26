Richelieu Gestion SA Reduces Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Richelieu Gestion SA cut its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,438 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up about 2.0% of Richelieu Gestion SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Richelieu Gestion SA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $2.00 on Wednesday, hitting $192.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,231,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,547,186. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $206.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $175.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Texas Instruments

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.83, for a total transaction of $18,286,320.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,009,121.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.