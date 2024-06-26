Richelieu Gestion SA Invests $221,000 in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Richelieu Gestion SA purchased a new position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

MRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.86.

Shares of NYSE:MRO traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.47. 3,686,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,827,433. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $21.81 and a 52-week high of $30.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.27 and its 200-day moving average is $25.71.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

