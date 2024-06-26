Richelieu Gestion SA Has $2.30 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Richelieu Gestion SA reduced its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,824 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 12,018 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up approximately 2.4% of Richelieu Gestion SA’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Richelieu Gestion SA’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UBER shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price (down from $91.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.34.

UBER traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.83. The company had a trading volume of 5,950,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,494,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.09 and a 12 month high of $82.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.64. The company has a market cap of $148.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.15, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,851,103.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,851,103.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 635,984 shares of company stock valued at $42,258,297. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

