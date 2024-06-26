Richard Wilmer Sells 27,722 Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Wilmer sold 27,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $38,810.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,331,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,264,436. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ChargePoint Stock Performance

NYSE:CHPT opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.88. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $9.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHPT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down previously from $3.50) on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 target price (down previously from $2.00) on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at $30,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in ChargePoint during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

