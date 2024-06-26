Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.21.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Genuity Capital Markets decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $69.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.89. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $61.77 and a 52-week high of $83.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.92.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 59.79%.

In related news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $18,506,553.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,783,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $18,506,553.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,783,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $638,140.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,354.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,012,659 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,876,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971,774 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at $243,551,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,847,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $385,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,552 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,655,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $211,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,582 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,253,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $173,167,000 after purchasing an additional 717,801 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

