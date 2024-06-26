Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Exxon Mobil Co.’s Q4 2025 Earnings (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $2.81 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.71. The consensus estimate for Exxon Mobil’s current full-year earnings is $9.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Exxon Mobil’s Q1 2026 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.46 EPS.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.82.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $114.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.39. The company has a market capitalization of $450.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. PFS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 3,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. WPWealth LLP boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 8,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

