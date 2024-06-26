Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Recon Technology Stock Down 1.4 %
NASDAQ RCON opened at $1.40 on Friday. Recon Technology has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $7.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.72.
Recon Technology Company Profile
