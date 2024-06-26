Radio Caca Self Reported Market Cap Hits $65.08 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Radio Caca has a market cap of $65.08 million and $3.89 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000293 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002564 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006526 BTC.

About Radio Caca

RACA is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,835,221,779 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

