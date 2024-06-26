QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Major Shareholder Sells $2,344,852.23 in Stock

QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 67,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total transaction of $2,344,852.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,908,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,481,110.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 73,713 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $2,531,304.42.

On Monday, June 17th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 99,642 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $3,586,115.58.

On Friday, June 14th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 127,981 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $4,631,632.39.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 64,263 shares of QuidelOrtho stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $2,585,300.49.

QuidelOrtho Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $32.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.12. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 52 week low of $32.68 and a 52 week high of $89.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.33 million. QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 61.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.96%. As a group, research analysts expect that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

QDEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuidelOrtho

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QDEL. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in QuidelOrtho by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in QuidelOrtho by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in QuidelOrtho by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in QuidelOrtho by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in QuidelOrtho by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 43,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

