QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Shares Up 1.2%

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.98 and last traded at $4.89. Approximately 1,768,907 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 7,978,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QS. UBS Group decreased their target price on QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

QuantumScape Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.38 and a current ratio of 10.38.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QuantumScape news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 45,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $257,207.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,145,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,428,055.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jagdeep Singh sold 192,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total value of $1,028,644.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,809,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,029,503.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 45,848 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $257,207.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,145,821 shares in the company, valued at $6,428,055.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 487,559 shares of company stock worth $2,752,186. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuantumScape

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QS. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 51,934 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 50,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 19,742 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the third quarter valued at about $184,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter worth $771,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. 29.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuantumScape Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

