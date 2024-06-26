Qtum 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $27.97 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 25th. Qtum has a total market cap of $271.96 million and approximately $27.97 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.59 or 0.00004169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Qtum has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,403.34 or 0.05489093 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00041113 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00008771 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00015353 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00013370 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00011173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,207,240 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

