Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Raised by Zacks Research

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of American Airlines Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the airline will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.92. The consensus estimate for American Airlines Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AAL. Susquehanna decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. HSBC began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.90 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.53.

AAL opened at $11.13 on Monday. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $19.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.90.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $12.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

