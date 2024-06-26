Q2 2026 EPS Estimates for Agilent Technologies, Inc. Increased by Zacks Research (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.49. The consensus estimate for Agilent Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ FY2026 earnings at $6.42 EPS.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on A. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.88.

Shares of A stock opened at $134.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.69 and a 200-day moving average of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $96.80 and a 12-month high of $155.35. The firm has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 18.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,884,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,348,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605,228 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,904,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,246,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,841,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,219 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 233.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,666,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $370,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 262.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,292,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $318,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,768 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,494.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $254,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,494.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

