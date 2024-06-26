Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for IMAX Co. Reduced by Wedbush (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of IMAX in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 21st. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now forecasts that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for IMAX’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. IMAX had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $79.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.88 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on IMAX. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

IMAX Price Performance

Shares of IMAX opened at $17.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.59 million, a PE ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.80. IMAX has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $20.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $104,516.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,269 shares in the company, valued at $720,686.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 24.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IMAX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in IMAX by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 50,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in IMAX by 545.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in IMAX by 12.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 40,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IMAX

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

