Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for EverQuote, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:EVER)

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for EverQuote in a report issued on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for EverQuote’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EverQuote’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $91.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.36 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. EverQuote’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on EverQuote from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

NASDAQ EVER opened at $19.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $680.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.00. EverQuote has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $25.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.16.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 2,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $52,695.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,562,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,010,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Julia Brncic sold 2,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $55,481.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 118,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,257.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 2,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $52,695.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,562,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,010,035.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,396 shares of company stock valued at $3,243,225 in the last 90 days. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in EverQuote in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in EverQuote in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in EverQuote by 446.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in EverQuote in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in EverQuote in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

