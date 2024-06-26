P&S Credit Management L.P. Decreases Stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

P&S Credit Management L.P. trimmed its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Antero Resources comprises about 1.4% of P&S Credit Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. P&S Credit Management L.P.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Oslo Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS now owns 300,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth $1,015,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,340,434 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $75,761,000 after buying an additional 285,485 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 129.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,508,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,205,000 after purchasing an additional 850,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,474 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE AR traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.71. 938,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,464,931. Antero Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $36.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 164.25 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 1.50%. Analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $581,383.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,830. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $581,383.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,830. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $1,686,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,032,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,807,503.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 476,377 shares of company stock worth $16,326,084 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

