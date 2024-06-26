Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Prudential Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Prudential stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,057,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,155. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Prudential has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $28.59.

Institutional Trading of Prudential

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Prudential in the 1st quarter valued at about $492,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC lifted its position in Prudential by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 24,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Prudential by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Prudential by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 344,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 28,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Prudential by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 12,640 shares during the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

