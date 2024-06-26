ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB) Raises Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYBGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.3057 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. This is an increase from ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of UCYB stock traded down $1.56 on Wednesday, hitting $38.29. 2,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,710. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $48.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.67.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (UCYB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund provides daily 2x leveraged exposure to a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the global cybersecurity industry. UCYB was launched on Jan 19, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB)

