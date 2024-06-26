ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.00 (NASDAQ:QQQA)

ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:QQQA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0014 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th.
ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Trading Down 1.1 %
QQQA traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.07. 1,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,267. ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $31.96 and a 12-month high of $48.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 million, a P/E ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.53 and a 200 day moving average of $42.20.
ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Stock Impact: McDonald’s Price War with Starbucks, Wendy’s
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- General Mills Q4 Sales Miss Expectations, Triggering Stock Drop
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Enovix Stock Rises 35% in Short-Squeeze: This Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.