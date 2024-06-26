ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.00 (NASDAQ:QQQA)

ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:QQQA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0014 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th.

ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

QQQA traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.07. 1,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,267. ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $31.96 and a 12-month high of $48.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 million, a P/E ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.53 and a 200 day moving average of $42.20.

ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (QQQA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 21 non-financial companies included in the Nasdaq-100 Index identified with the highest price momentum. QQQA was launched on May 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

