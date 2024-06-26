Prometeus (PROM) Price Tops $7.76 on Exchanges

Prometeus (PROM) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 25th. One Prometeus coin can now be bought for approximately $7.76 or 0.00012542 BTC on popular exchanges. Prometeus has a total market cap of $149.34 million and $898,800.23 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Prometeus has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Prometeus

Prometeus’ genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network.

Prometeus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

