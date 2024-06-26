Prom Price Tops $7.45 on Exchanges (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 26th. One Prom token can currently be bought for approximately $7.45 or 0.00012215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a market cap of $135.88 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Prom has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00012286 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00009980 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,953.47 or 0.99998355 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00012645 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00005667 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.92 or 0.00078620 BTC.

Prom (PROM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 7.70738925 USD and is down -2.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $1,355,143.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

