Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Trading Up 0.5%

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $167.75 and last traded at $167.65. Approximately 904,424 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 6,552,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.72.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $394.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.07 and its 200 day moving average is $158.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.85%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $1,534,470.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,451.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $1,534,470.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,451.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 9,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 124,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,172,000 after buying an additional 10,651 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 20.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 403,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,922,000 after acquiring an additional 69,964 shares during the period. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth approximately $11,730,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.