Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.09.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRME. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prime Medicine to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Prime Medicine in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on Prime Medicine in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Prime Medicine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Prime Medicine alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prime Medicine

Prime Medicine Stock Performance

Shares of PRME stock opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. Prime Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $15.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.10. The company has a market cap of $706.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.34.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Prime Medicine will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Prime Medicine

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its position in Prime Medicine by 733.3% in the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Prime Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Prime Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prime Medicine by 19.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Prime Medicine in the first quarter worth $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Prime Medicine Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prime Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.