Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC Takes $203,000 Position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 228.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 34,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 24,087 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 184,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after buying an additional 17,906 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 445.4% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 107,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after buying an additional 88,181 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 469,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,875,000 after buying an additional 76,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 71,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 13,373 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Vista Outdoor Price Performance

NYSE VSTO traded up $2.94 on Wednesday, hitting $36.72. 367,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,145. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -336.09 and a beta of 0.88. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $37.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $693.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vista Outdoor in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital raised Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Lake Street Capital downgraded Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

Get Our Latest Report on Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.