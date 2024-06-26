Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vima LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,604. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.11. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.23 and a 52-week high of $187.24. The company has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.