Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vima LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,604. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.11. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.23 and a 52-week high of $187.24. The company has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.
About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- FedEx Stock Can Deliver a Fresh All-Time High This Year
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Top 3 Stocks Fund Managers Pick: Realty Income, Starbucks, Boeing
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Silvaco Stock: Consider Early Investment in New Semiconductor
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.