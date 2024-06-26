Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 6,549.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 503,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,919,000 after buying an additional 495,826 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,988,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,959,000 after acquiring an additional 451,597 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,184,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,431,000 after acquiring an additional 419,487 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at about $22,081,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 8.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,405,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,186,000 after acquiring an additional 194,228 shares in the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TotalEnergies

In other TotalEnergies news, Director Se Totalenergies acquired 196,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.75.

TotalEnergies Stock Down 2.1 %

TTE traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.33. 440,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,922. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.32. The stock has a market cap of $155.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.67. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $54.94 and a 1-year high of $74.97.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $56.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.64 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 18.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

