Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,117 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for 4.0% of Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC owned 0.22% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $5,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 11,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 15,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $99.32. 47,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,436. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $98.89 and a 12-month high of $99.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.21.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

